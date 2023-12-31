Manny Pacquiao vs. Buakaw Officially Booked for Apr. 20 in Thailand

The boxing match between the two legends Manny Pacquiao vs. Buakaw has an official date and location. “The Match Of Legends” was announced earlier in 2023 and fans were eagerly awaiting any further news on this fight.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Buakaw Banchamek

Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek will have a boxing match hosted in Bangkok, Thailand at the Impact Arena. It appears to currently be listed as an exhibition match, not professional. It will take place at 155 pounds and will feature six three-minute rounds, plus two-minute breaks in between the rounds. The WBC has also announced that a belt, the “Legends Championship” will be on the line for this fight.

The Filipino-born Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers in history. Between the WBC, IBF WBO, and WBA he held seven major world titles during his career ranging from 112 pounds to 154 pounds. The athlete made his professional debut in 1995 and was still active in professional matches up to 2021. Since officially retiring, Pacquiao has kept busy with exhibition matches.

Pacquiao was best known for his aggressive style and punching power. The all-time great has a knockout win rate of over 60 percent.

Thailand’s Buakaw Banchamek is a famed kickboxer whose career highlights took place when he collected K-1 MAX Grand Prix titles in the mid-2000s. Between Muay Thai and kickboxing, he has put together a record of over 240 career victories.

While he does not have professional boxing experience, Buakaw has won a match in bare-knuckle boxing. Most recently, he competed in RWS Muay Thai and against Saenchai in a bare-knuckle Muay Thai fight.

Buakaw was primarily feared for his incredible kicking power. He is an all-time great in kickboxing and is celebrated for his rivalries against fighters such as Masato Kobayashi. The athlete is one of the most famous athletes in Thailand.

Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek are booked for an exhibition boxing showdown later this year. It will be taking place at Buakaw’s career weight. Fans can watch the fight live and in person in Bangkok.