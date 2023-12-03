Rajadamnern World Series ‘Dec. 2’ Results: Buakaw Controls Ayman for Decision Win

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted the RWS Legend of Rajadamnern: The Revenge. This was broadcast live from the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. This fight card included a Rajadamnern Stadium welterweight title fight and Buakaw Banchamek vs. Nayanesh Ayman. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Buakaw Banchamek def. Nayanesh Ayman by unanimous decision

Hercules Wor. Chakrawut def. Erdem Dincer W.M.C. Lamai Muay Thai by split decision – Rajadamnern Stadium welterweight title

Comeback T.K.Yuttana def. Javad Azhdari Family Muay Thai by TKO. Round 1, 1:47

Petchkantat M.U. Den Gym def. Anderson Santiago Jungle Hunters Fight Club by unanimous decision

Trakruttone Banramba def. Dejrit Yodwicha Gym by unanimous decision

Surasak Krudam Gym def. Petchsongpon Banchamek by unanimous decision

Oodnoi Numponthep def. Reza Mahdipour Jungle Hunters Fight Club by TKO. Round 2, 1:01

Komkrit F.A. Group def. Lucas Poma Rage Fight Academy by unanimous decision

