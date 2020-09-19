On Saturday, Sept. 19, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 36th event on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, a pair of ranked welterweight collide as former interim champion Colby Covington takes on former titleholder Tyron Woodley. Covington enters the cage for the first time since a fifth-round knockout defeat to current champion Kamaru Usman in December. Woodley aims to rebound from a decision loss to No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns in his last outing in May.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

