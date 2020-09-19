On Saturday, Sept. 19, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 36th event on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, a pair of ranked welterweight collide as former interim champion Colby Covington takes on former titleholder Tyron Woodley. Covington enters the cage for the first time since a fifth-round knockout defeat to current champion Kamaru Usman in December. Woodley aims to rebound from a decision loss to No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns in his last outing in May.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley
Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann
Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos
Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart
Mirsad Bektic vs. Eduardo Garagorri
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Romero Borella
Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar
Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa
Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera
Darrick Minner vs. T.J. Laramie
Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera
