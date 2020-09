On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with Contender Series vet Micol di Segni. The prospect talks about her impending AFL Valkeries title fight with Audrey Kerouche, her career as a model with Suicide Girls and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.