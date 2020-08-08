On Saturday, Aug. 8, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 32nd event on ESPN+.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis collides with submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik. The former title challenger Lewis enters the headlining affair riding a two-fight winning streak. Russia’s Oleinik has also won two straight, most recently defeating former champion Fabricio Werdum.

The co-main event takes place in the middleweight division as Omari Akhmedov meets former champion Chris Weidman.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.