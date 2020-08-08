On Saturday, Aug. 8, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 32nd event on ESPN+.
In the night’s main event, heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis collides with submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik. The former title challenger Lewis enters the headlining affair riding a two-fight winning streak. Russia’s Oleinik has also won two straight, most recently defeating former champion Fabricio Werdum.
The co-main event takes place in the middleweight division as Omari Akhmedov meets former champion Chris Weidman.
The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman
Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart
Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz
Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett
Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Al Qaisi
