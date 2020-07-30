On Thursday, July 30, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted its second event of the month, its 42nd numbered outing, from Kansas City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, former strawweight title challenger Janaisa Morandin battled Mexico’s Montserrat Ruiz. The 25-year-old Brazilian Morandin was making her fifth appearance in the Invicta cage. She had faced a gauntlet of opponents, including former champions Virna Jandiroba and Livia Renata Souza. Ruiz returned to action after suffering her first career defeat to UFC veteran Danielle Taylor at Invicta FC 33. Prior to the setback, she had won eight straight with four finishes.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET.