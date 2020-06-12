The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast returns with the owner and head instructor of Gracie Largo, Professor Benjamin Zapata. He talks about his journey, how he started training, his passion for learning, and his work as an American Sign Language interpreter. He even was able to sign during some of the interview, which was a first for the show.

Gracie Largo, if you weren’t aware, is hosting the JitzKing middleweight invite-only tournament this Saturday, June 13. Check out JitzKing for updated brackets and more information on how to watch online. Limited tickets are available at Eventbrite.

