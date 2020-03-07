On Saturday, March 7, the UFC will host UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against Cuban wrestling silver medalist Yoel Romero. The Nigerian-born, New Zealand-based Adesanya has yet to taste defeat through 18 MMA bouts. The former kickboxing star captured gold by stopping Robert Whittaker in his last outing at UFC 243. The 42-year-old Romero comes in having lost three of his last four, but all but one of those bouts were originally slated to be title match-ups.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as women’s strawweight queen Weili Zhang defends against former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. The undercard continues on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

Above is video of the event’s post-fight press conference (courtesy of the UFC), which kicks off approximately 30 minutes after the main event between Adesanya and Romero.

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight titleWeili Zhang vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk – for strawweight titleBeneil Dariush vs. Drakkar KloseNeil Magny vs. Li JingliangAlex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

ESPN Preliminary Card

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose QuinonezMark Madsen vs. Austin HubbardRodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek SafarovGerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana VianaGiga Chikadze vs. Jamall EmmersDanaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti