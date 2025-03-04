Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: March 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight(61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Julianna Pena (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Holly Holm (4) Macy Chiasson (5) Mayra Bueno Silva (6) Ketlen Vieira (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

The month of January saw Mayra Bueno Silva drop to 125 pounds in a losing effort to Jasmine Jasudavicius. If she takes another fight at 125, she will be removed from the rankings. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Alexa Grasso (2) Manon Fiorot (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Maycee Barber (5) Rose Namajunas (6) Dakota Ditcheva (7) Taila Santos (8) Liz Carmouche (9) Natalia Silva (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Xiaonan Yan (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Marina Rodriguez (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

The month of February saw Weili Zhang continue her dominance as the best strawweight in the world, besting Tatiana Suarez to retain her UFC Championship. Looking into February, Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo compete in a battle of top-10 fighters.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Jillian DeCoursey (2) Jessica Delboni (3) Elisandra Ferreira (4) Si Woo Park (5) Ashley Cummins (6) Ayaka Hamasaki (7) Rena Kubota (8) Kanna Asakura (9) Anastasia Nikolakakos (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.