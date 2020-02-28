On Saturday, Feb. 29, the UFC will host its 27th card on ESPN+ from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new flyweight champion as former title challenger Joseph Benavidez faces off with Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo. Benavidez last fought the belt in 2013, falling to then-champion Demetrious Johnson for a second time. Since then he has gone on to win nine of his last 10, including a win over the division’s most recent titleholder, Henry Cejudo. Figueiredo has tasted defeat just once in his 18-fight career. He has won six of seven inside the Octagon since joining the promotion in 2017.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 28. Above is video of the action (courtesy of the UFC), while the results will be posted below as they become available.

ESPN+ Main Card

Joseph Benavidez () vs. Deiveson Figueiredo () – for flyweight titleFelicia Spencer () vs. Zarah Fairn ()Ion Cutelaba () vs. Magomed Ankalaev ()Megan Anderson () vs. Norma Dumont ()Grant Dawson () vs. Darrick Minner ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Luis Pena () vs. Steve Garcia ()Gabriel Silva () vs. Kyler Phillips ()Brendan Allen () vs. Tom Breese ()Marcin Tybura () vs. Serghei Spivac ()Jordan Griffin () vs. T.J. Brown ()Aalon Cruz () vs. Spike Carlyle ()Sean Brady () vs. Ismail Naurdiev ()