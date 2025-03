ONE Friday Fights 100 Results: Muangthai Elbows His Way to Victory

On Friday, Mar. 14, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 100, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Majid Seydali by tKO (referee stoppage). Round 3, 2:17

Muay Thai bout: Muangthai PK Saenchai def. Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov by TKO (elbows). Round 3, 1:06

Muay Thai bout: Nieky Holzken def Sinsamut Klinmee by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:58

Muay Thai bout: Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin vs. Komawut FA Group by TKO (elbow). Round 2, 0:30

Muay Thai bout: Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi def. Denis Puric by KO (body kick). Round 2, 1:37

Muay Thai bout: Shadow Singha Mawynn def. Hassan Vahdanirad by KO (elbow). Round 2, 2:51

Kickboxing bout: Sangarthit Looksaikongdin def. Super Yay Chan by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Stephen Irvine def. Sornsueknoi FA Group by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Songchainoi Kiatsongrit def. Teeyai Wankhongohm MBK by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Xiong Jing Nan def. Meng Bo by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Ali Koyuncu def. Yota Shigemori by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Jang Seon Gyu def. Katsuaki Aoyagi by KO (punches). Round 3, 1:07