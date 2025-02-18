Home
All 32 Heavyweights Revealed for GLORY’s ’Last Heavyweight Standing’ Tournament

GLORY Kickboxing has officially revealed all 32 participants for its highly anticipated tournament, Last Heavyweight Standing, which is set to kick off on Apr. 5, 2025, at GLORY 99 in Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands. This tournament is being touted as the largest heavyweight tournament in combat sports history, featuring a year-long competition across five events.

The tournament will begin with a night of action, featuring sixteen heavyweight bouts determined by a random draw. Fighters will compete in qualifying tournaments throughout the year, ultimately leading to a one-night showdown where the final eight competitors will battle it out for the title of ‘Last Heavyweight Standing’ in Dec. 2025.

The field includes notable heavyweights from around the globe:

  1. Ionut Iancu (30-10, 12 KO) – Romania
  2. Ahmed Krnjić (14-3-1, 4 KO) – Bosnia & Herzegovina
  3. Uku Jürjendal (20-9, 16 KO) – Estonia
  4. Tariq Osaro (26-4-1, 13 KO) – Nigeria/Netherlands
  5. Bahram Rajabzadeh (70-4, 61 KO) – Azerbaijan
  6. Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 29 KO) – Morocco/Belgium
  7. Rade Opačić (21-6, 16 KO) – Serbia
  8. Murat Aygün (32-4, 8 KO) – Turkey
  9. Sofian Laïdouni (37-4-1, 18 KO) – France
  10. Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-8, 20 KO) – Romania
  11. Nico Horta (23-10, 3 KO) – Cape Verde/Netherlands
  12. Yuri Farcas (13-3-1, 6 KO) – Italy/Romania
  13. Oleh Pryimachov (16-5, 5 KO) – Ukraine
  14. Anis Bouzid (45-4, 36 KO) – Morocco/Belgium
  15. Asdren Gashi (18-4-1, 9 KO) – Albania
  16. Luigi Gashi (15-4, 4 KO) – Albania
  17. Miloš Cvjetićanin (11-3, 8 KO) – Serbia
  18. Christian Ristea (44-25, 13 KO) – Romania
  19. Colin George (23-12, 21 KO) – Suriname/Netherlands
  20. Cihad Kepenek (23-7, 16 KO) – Turkey
  21. Alin Nechita (16-1, 7 KO) – Romania
  22. Nicolas Wamba (75-7, 24 KO) – France
  23. Petr Romankevich (29-9, 10 KO) – Belarus
  24. Asadulla Nasipov (10-1, 5 KO) – Russia
  25. Iraj Azizipour (69-7, 27 KO) – Iran
  26. Brian Douwes (42-26-1, 31 KO) – Netherlands
  27. Tomáš Možný (21-10, 7 KO) – Slovakia
  28. Nidal Bchiri (19-4-1, 4 KO) – Morocco
  29. Miroslav Vujovic (11-7, 8 KO) – Montenegro
  30. Nathan Cook (7-2, 6 KO) – United Kingdom
  31. Sina Karimian (16-4, 8 KO) – Iran
  32. Nabil Khachab (29-5-1, 4 KO) – Morocco/Netherlands

The prize for GLORY’s Last Heavyweight Standing tournament will exceed $1 million in total prize money, which will be distributed throughout the tournament.

This tournament promises to be an unforgettable event for fight fans and a defining moment in the careers of the participating athletes. They will strive to prove themselves among the elite in heavyweight kickboxing.

