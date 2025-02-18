All 32 Heavyweights Revealed for GLORY’s ’Last Heavyweight Standing’ Tournament

GLORY Kickboxing has officially revealed all 32 participants for its highly anticipated tournament, Last Heavyweight Standing, which is set to kick off on Apr. 5, 2025, at GLORY 99 in Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands. This tournament is being touted as the largest heavyweight tournament in combat sports history, featuring a year-long competition across five events.
GLORY’s Last Heavyweight Standing
The tournament will begin with a night of action, featuring sixteen heavyweight bouts determined by a random draw. Fighters will compete in qualifying tournaments throughout the year, ultimately leading to a one-night showdown where the final eight competitors will battle it out for the title of ‘Last Heavyweight Standing’ in Dec. 2025.
32-Man Tournament
The field includes notable heavyweights from around the globe:
- Ionut Iancu (30-10, 12 KO) – Romania
- Ahmed Krnjić (14-3-1, 4 KO) – Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Uku Jürjendal (20-9, 16 KO) – Estonia
- Tariq Osaro (26-4-1, 13 KO) – Nigeria/Netherlands
- Bahram Rajabzadeh (70-4, 61 KO) – Azerbaijan
- Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 29 KO) – Morocco/Belgium
- Rade Opačić (21-6, 16 KO) – Serbia
- Murat Aygün (32-4, 8 KO) – Turkey
- Sofian Laïdouni (37-4-1, 18 KO) – France
- Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-8, 20 KO) – Romania
- Nico Horta (23-10, 3 KO) – Cape Verde/Netherlands
- Yuri Farcas (13-3-1, 6 KO) – Italy/Romania
- Oleh Pryimachov (16-5, 5 KO) – Ukraine
- Anis Bouzid (45-4, 36 KO) – Morocco/Belgium
- Asdren Gashi (18-4-1, 9 KO) – Albania
- Luigi Gashi (15-4, 4 KO) – Albania
- Miloš Cvjetićanin (11-3, 8 KO) – Serbia
- Christian Ristea (44-25, 13 KO) – Romania
- Colin George (23-12, 21 KO) – Suriname/Netherlands
- Cihad Kepenek (23-7, 16 KO) – Turkey
- Alin Nechita (16-1, 7 KO) – Romania
- Nicolas Wamba (75-7, 24 KO) – France
- Petr Romankevich (29-9, 10 KO) – Belarus
- Asadulla Nasipov (10-1, 5 KO) – Russia
- Iraj Azizipour (69-7, 27 KO) – Iran
- Brian Douwes (42-26-1, 31 KO) – Netherlands
- Tomáš Možný (21-10, 7 KO) – Slovakia
- Nidal Bchiri (19-4-1, 4 KO) – Morocco
- Miroslav Vujovic (11-7, 8 KO) – Montenegro
- Nathan Cook (7-2, 6 KO) – United Kingdom
- Sina Karimian (16-4, 8 KO) – Iran
- Nabil Khachab (29-5-1, 4 KO) – Morocco/Netherlands
The prize for GLORY’s Last Heavyweight Standing tournament will exceed $1 million in total prize money, which will be distributed throughout the tournament.
This tournament promises to be an unforgettable event for fight fans and a defining moment in the careers of the participating athletes. They will strive to prove themselves among the elite in heavyweight kickboxing.