All 32 Heavyweights Revealed for GLORY’s ’Last Heavyweight Standing’ Tournament

GLORY Kickboxing has officially revealed all 32 participants for its highly anticipated tournament, Last Heavyweight Standing, which is set to kick off on Apr. 5, 2025, at GLORY 99 in Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands. This tournament is being touted as the largest heavyweight tournament in combat sports history, featuring a year-long competition across five events.

The tournament will begin with a night of action, featuring sixteen heavyweight bouts determined by a random draw. Fighters will compete in qualifying tournaments throughout the year, ultimately leading to a one-night showdown where the final eight competitors will battle it out for the title of ‘Last Heavyweight Standing’ in Dec. 2025.

Ionut Iancu (30-10, 12 KO) – Romania Ahmed Krnjić (14-3-1, 4 KO) – Bosnia & Herzegovina Uku Jürjendal (20-9, 16 KO) – Estonia Tariq Osaro (26-4-1, 13 KO) – Nigeria/Netherlands Bahram Rajabzadeh (70-4, 61 KO) – Azerbaijan Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 29 KO) – Morocco/Belgium Rade Opačić (21-6, 16 KO) – Serbia Murat Aygün (32-4, 8 KO) – Turkey Sofian Laïdouni (37-4-1, 18 KO) – France Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-8, 20 KO) – Romania Nico Horta (23-10, 3 KO) – Cape Verde/Netherlands Yuri Farcas (13-3-1, 6 KO) – Italy/Romania Oleh Pryimachov (16-5, 5 KO) – Ukraine Anis Bouzid (45-4, 36 KO) – Morocco/Belgium Asdren Gashi (18-4-1, 9 KO) – Albania Luigi Gashi (15-4, 4 KO) – Albania Miloš Cvjetićanin (11-3, 8 KO) – Serbia Christian Ristea (44-25, 13 KO) – Romania Colin George (23-12, 21 KO) – Suriname/Netherlands Cihad Kepenek (23-7, 16 KO) – Turkey Alin Nechita (16-1, 7 KO) – Romania Nicolas Wamba (75-7, 24 KO) – France Petr Romankevich (29-9, 10 KO) – Belarus Asadulla Nasipov (10-1, 5 KO) – Russia Iraj Azizipour (69-7, 27 KO) – Iran Brian Douwes (42-26-1, 31 KO) – Netherlands Tomáš Možný (21-10, 7 KO) – Slovakia Nidal Bchiri (19-4-1, 4 KO) – Morocco Miroslav Vujovic (11-7, 8 KO) – Montenegro Nathan Cook (7-2, 6 KO) – United Kingdom Sina Karimian (16-4, 8 KO) – Iran Nabil Khachab (29-5-1, 4 KO) – Morocco/Netherlands

The prize for GLORY’s Last Heavyweight Standing tournament will exceed $1 million in total prize money, which will be distributed throughout the tournament.

This tournament promises to be an unforgettable event for fight fans and a defining moment in the careers of the participating athletes. They will strive to prove themselves among the elite in heavyweight kickboxing.