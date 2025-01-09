Petchpanomrung Questions GLORY Contract Renewal Amid Pay, Communication Issues

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9, the Thai kickboxing champion, is reportedly considering not renewing his contract with GLORY Kickboxing. Sources suggest that his dissatisfaction with several aspects of the promotion is influencing his decision, with pay differences being a primary concern.

Petchpanomrung

Petch has publicly stated that he receives 1.5 million baht per fight, a significantly lower amount compared to heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven, who reportedly earns 1-1.5 million euros per fight. Petch feels that the difference in compensation does not reflect his performance and status within the organization.

Another factor contributing to Petch’s frustration is poor communication with GLORY’s matchmaking department. Reports indicate that Petch has struggled to receive timely responses from the team, which has made it difficult for him to plan his future with the promotion.

Petch is not alone in his concerns. Other fighters within GLORY, including lightweight champion Tarik Khbabez, have also voiced dissatisfaction with the promotion’s financial structure. Many fighters have expressed the need for better compensation for their efforts.

Petch first captured the GLORY Featherweight Championship at GLORY 59 in Sep. 2018 by decisively defeating Robin van Roosmalen in a rematch. This victory marked him as only the second Thai fighter to win a GLORY title. Since then, Petch has successfully defended his title numerous times, showcasing his technical expertise in the ring. He has had an extraordinary title run in GLORY Kickboxing, establishing himself as one of the most dominant featherweight champions in the promotion’s history.

GLORY has yet to comment on the situation, leaving fans to speculate about Petch’s future with the promotion. It remains unclear whether he will continue his career with GLORY or seek opportunities elsewhere.