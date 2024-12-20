GLORY 97 x RISE World Series 2024 Final Results

On Saturday, Dec. 21, GLORY Kickboxing and RISE will host GLORY 97 x RISE World Series 2024 Final, live from the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The event features the GLORY x RISE Featherweight Grand Prix.

The event airs live on Bally Live and Stadium starting at 1 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2 – featherweight Grand Prix final

Takumi Sanekata vs. Usami Hide Meison – for the RISE welterweight title

Ryujin Nasukawa vs. Petmai MC Superlekmuaythai

Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4 – featherweight Grand Prix semifinal

Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2 – featherweight Grand Prix semifinal

Kazuki Osaki vs. Albert Campos

Chanhyeong Lee vs. Panuwat TGT

Kento Haraguchi vs. Miguel Trindade – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Chadd Collins vs. Abraham Vidales – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Sunghyun Lee vs. Berjan Peposhi – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Taiju Shiratori vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Yutaro Asahi vs. Jan Kaffa – featherweight Grand Prix reserve bout