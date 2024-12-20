GLORY 97 x RISE World Series 2024 Final Results

On Saturday, Dec. 21, GLORY Kickboxing and RISE will host GLORY 97 x RISE World Series 2024 Final, live from the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The event features the GLORY x RISE Featherweight Grand Prix.
The event airs live on Bally Live and Stadium starting at 1 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2 – featherweight Grand Prix final
Takumi Sanekata vs. Usami Hide Meison – for the RISE welterweight title
Ryujin Nasukawa vs. Petmai MC Superlekmuaythai
Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4 – featherweight Grand Prix semifinal
Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2 – featherweight Grand Prix semifinal
Kazuki Osaki vs. Albert Campos
Chanhyeong Lee vs. Panuwat TGT
Kento Haraguchi vs. Miguel Trindade – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal
Chadd Collins vs. Abraham Vidales – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal
Sunghyun Lee vs. Berjan Peposhi – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal
Taiju Shiratori vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal
Yutaro Asahi vs. Jan Kaffa – featherweight Grand Prix reserve bout
