Akbar Abdullaev Aims to Make Kyrgyzstan Proud in Main Event at ONE Fight Night 27

Akbar Abdullaev, the undefeated Kyrgyzstani powerhouse, is preparing for the biggest fight of his career as he steps into ONE Championship to challenge in the main event. The 27-year-old has a perfect 11-0 record and is ready to face China’s Tang Kai.

Akbar Abdullaev

After transitioning from kickboxing and Muay Thai to MMA at the age of 20, the Kyrgyzstani fighter quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous finishers in the sport. His aggressive, high-paced fighting style has earned him 11 victories, with 9 of those coming in the first round.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2023, Akbar Abdullaev has delivered three incredible finishes. His victories over South Korea’s Oh Ho Taek, Ecuador’s Aaron Canarte, and Halil Amir have all come in emphatic fashion, with Abdullaev finishing each opponent.

Akbar Abdullaev’s next challenge will be Tang Kai, the reigning ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion. Due to a hydration issue, Abdullaev will be unable to win the title in this fight. While Tang is known for his calm demeanor and powerful striking, Abdullaev believes that his own aggressive style and superior wrestling will be the difference-maker in this fight. In an interview, Abdullaev acknowledged Tang’s experience and counterattacking skills.

“My strength is my timing, my ability to throw strikes at the right moment,” Abdullaev said. “I’ll look to impose my will on him and finish the fight as soon as possible. My goal is to take the belt back to Kyrgyzstan.”

A proud representative of his homeland, he is driven by the desire to make his family and country proud. Previously he was working in a factory while training. For Akbar Abdullaev, this is about proving his ambition and dreams were worth his sacrifice.

“Fighting for my family, my loved ones, and my people is my motivation,” Abdullaev explained. “I want to be a valuable member of my society and prove that Kyrgyzstan has some of the best fighters in the world.”

Abdullaev also expressed his desire to remain undefeated, which has become an important part of his identity in the sport. “Staying undefeated is important to me,” he said. “It brings excitement to the fans and the organization. I’ll do everything I can to keep that perfect record intact.”

As the Jan. 10 fight against Tang Kai approaches, Abdullaev remains focused and determined.

“I’ve come to ONE Championship to become number one,” Abdullaev said. “My time has come, and I will prove that the best fighters are from Kyrgyzstan.”

As the undefeated challenger prepares for the biggest fight of his life, the MMA world is watching closely. If Abdullaev can continue his streak of dominance and defeat the top-ranked Tang Kai.