Rajadamnern Japan ‘Dec. 1’ Results: Nadaka Yoshinari Continues Win Streak

On Sunday, Dec. 1, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted RWS Japan. This was broadcast live from Osanbashi Hall in Yokohama, Japan. See below for results.

Nadaka Eiwa Sports Gym def. Petchnueng Petchmuaythaigym by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryuki Matsuda def. Kohtao Petchsomnuek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryuya Eiwa Sports Gym def. Kampanthong Chor.Hapayak by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tetsuya Yamato def. The Star Petchkiatpetch by unanimous decision (27-30, 27-30, 27-30)

Asahi Eiwa Sports Gym def. Nicolas Leite Silva by KO, Round 1, 2:00 (left body kick)

Saya Ito def. Mongkutpetch Petchprawfar by unanimous decision (27-30, 27-30, 27-30)

Guliko Sato def. Park Youngmin by KO, Round 1, 1:30

Karaked Krueangduem Commando Gym def. Na☆Na by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Makoto Kitamura def. Bass Ranger Gym by unanimous decision (27-30, 27-30, 27-30)

Joh def. Ray by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryuto Oinuma def. Shinichi Wor.Wanchai by KO, Round 1, 2:58 (elbow strike)

Kenkajudan def. Makoto a.k.a Basta by KO, Round 0, 0:00

Kiryo Siriluckmuaythai def. Hayato Watabe by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Noa Fujiwara def. Mirey by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)