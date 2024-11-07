Sergej Maslobojev vs. Stefan Latescu Booked for GLORY: COLLISION 7

GLORY Collision 7 just added Sergej Maslobojev vs. Stefan Latescu in a light heavyweight showdown to its December 7 fight card. This event is booked for the Gelredome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Stefan Latescu

This is a matchup of two highly decorated light heavyweight strikers competing in one of GLORY’s most competitive divisions. Lithuania’s Sergej Maslobojev is the former division king who has impressive wins over fighters such as current champion Tarik Khbabez, Grand Prix champion Donegi Abena, and heavyweight slugger Antonio Plazibat, among others. He even defeated Alex Pereira in an amateur match over ten years ago.

In GLORY, Maslobojev has taken losses via cuts against Bahram Rajabzadeh and Abena. Now, he’s returning to the organization looking to reclaim his throne and exact revenge.

‘Golden Boy’ Stefan Latescu is a young knockout machine. At just the age of 22, he has won over half of his fights by way of KO/TKO. He is an aggressive striker who likes to out-punch his opponents quickly. In his career, he has knocked out former K-1 champions including K-Jee and Mahmoud Sattari.

The Dec. 7 event features several more marquee fights in the light heavyweight division such as Cem Caceres vs. Pascal Touré, Mory Kromah vs. Miloš Cvjetićanin, and Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski. Also, the co-main event will see Tarik Khbabez face Donegi Abena in a grudge match with the light heavyweight title on the line.

GLORY Collision 7 will be headlined with a heavyweight title fight between Rico Verhoeven and Levi Rigters in a rematch.

https://twitter.com/GLORY_WS/status/1854435928971919547