Most Popular Sports to Bet on in the US

Sports are the most popular pastime activity for Americans. US citizens like to play, talk, and watch sports. Another thing Americans like is betting on sports. There are many sports for which betting odds are available to US punters on betting sites.

However, there are only a few sports in the US which get a lot of attention from punters. In this article, we have identified such US sports and talked about them. Along with the list of best sports to bet on in the USA we have also added a detailed betting guide. Therefore, keep on reading below to know about the best sports in the US to bet on.

Best Sports To Bet On in the US

Listed below are the popular sports in the US on which you can bet on. We have provided all the important information you need to know about these sports below.

American Football

If you are living in the US and into sports betting, then you should not miss the chance of betting on American football matches. In this sport, the players have to take the ball to the end zone of the field and score a touchdown. The most popular American Football tournament is the NFL or National Football League. The NFL was first played in 1920, and since then, it has been conducted every year. Every year, punters from the US spend millions of US dollars on NFL matches. If you want in on the fun and are new to NFL betting, then you should check out an online beginner guide to betting on the NFL.

Baseball

In terms of popularity, it is quite difficult to beat Baseball in the US. Every school, college, and state has its own Baseball club and star players. It is the lifeline of every American. Naturally, punters in the US can bet on Baseball matches via popular betting sites. This game is similar to cricket where there is a Baseball bat and a ball. The pitcher throws the ball toward the batter. The batter needs to hit the ball and then complete a lap while touching all the plates to score. The team with the highest score wins.

Soccer/Football

Not to be confused with American Football, Soccer is a very different sport where players hit the ball with their legs and try to score a goal in their opponent’s goal post. The team with the highest number of goals wins. Football is the most popular sport in the world of gambling, and apparently, it is very popular among US punters. Most betting sites in the US offer different bet types for Football like First Goalscorer, Player Assists, Shots on Target, Yellow/Red Card, First Half/Second Half Results, etc.

Kickboxing

Do you like sports with some action? Then you will love Kickboxing. This is a popular sport in the US, and it features top kickboxing practitioners competing against other players. Betting on kickboxing is quite popular in the US, and experienced punters usually look at the kickboxing rankings of top players before placing bets. This helps punters to check the current performance of each player before making a betting decision. Keep in mind that player statistics can greatly help you determine the performance of a kickboxer against another.

How To Bet On Popular Sports in the US

New punters from the US often get confused about how they should start their betting journey. The challenge they face is finding a betting site and then placing a bet on the sports they like. Below we have provided a step-by-step guide for punters on how to bet on popular sports in the US.

Picking a betting site – The very first step is to pick a reliable betting site for betting on sports in the US. Therefore, you need to pick a betting site that offers the sports we mentioned on this page. Then, check the licences; they must have a betting licence from top licensing bodies like the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, Curacao, MGA, etc.

Sign up & make a deposit – Now sign up for a new account on that betting site. Once you can access your new account, go ahead and deposit some money for your sports bets.

Choosing a sport to bet on – Learn about different popular sports in the US and pick one of them. Then go to the sports section of the bookie and choose that sport, for example, the NFL.

Choose your odds – Now, pick an ongoing NFL match or a future one. You will see the betting odds, and you need to click the ones you like. The selected odds are recorded on the bet slip.

Place your bet – Now go to your bet slip and add your stake amount against the selected odds. Then hit the place a bet button on the bet slip to complete the process.

Conclusion

There are hundreds of sports played in the US. However, the betting market for all these sports is not as strong as the ones we have mentioned on this page. We have picked the top sports in the US with strong betting markets.

You will be able to find the betting odds for these sports on any reputed betting site in the US. In addition, we have provided a detailed betting guide for newcomers who are interested in sports betting in the US. We hope you find the right sports to bet on from our page.