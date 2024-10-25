Two Bouts Added to ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, Superlek vs. Carrillo

While Russell Crowe is in town filming “The Beast in Me” during ONE Championship’s event week for ONE 170, he will be treated to two sensational Muay Thai title tilts. ONE revealed the first two bouts for the Jan. 24 event inside Bangkok’s Impact Arena and they are nothing short of spectacular.

In one of the marquee slots, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will run it back with Superbon. The two met at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Dec. 2022 with Tawanchai squeaking out a majority decision victory.

Since then, both men have shown to be at their best. Tawanchai extended his streak to eight consecutive bouts in ONE with a decision win against Jo Nattawut, while Superbon claimed the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing Title against Marat Grigorian.

To earn the compelling rematch against Tawanchai, Superbon knocked out Nattawut in their Muay Thai collision at ONE Friday Fights 81. Now, he meets his old foe in a showdown of featherweight titleholders.

Not to be outdone, ONE Flyweight Kickboxing Champion and ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will make his next walk down the aisle. The two-division, two-sport king will face his biggest opposition to date, literally.

Nico “The King of the North” Carrillo will challenge for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown after a jaw-dropping four-bout winning streak in ONE, with all wins coming by way of knockout. The Scotsman has put legends such as Nong-O Hama and Saemapetch Fairtex on their back in his run toward the gold.

Superlek will put his pound-for-pound moniker to the test against Carrillo. It is a testament to Superlek accepting every challenge to his crown.

ONE 170 is already off to a hot start and the calendar has yet to turn over to 2025. The event is guaranteed to deliver unforgettable action with a red-hot crowd in Thailand.

ONE 170 airs live at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT on Friday, January 24.