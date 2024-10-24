Muay Thai Legend Seksan Takes on Lethwei Legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 170

“The Man Who Yields To No One” Seksan Or Kwanmuang has been booked to take on “Man of Steel” Seksan vs. Soe Lin Oo at ONE 170 on Jan. 24. This is a notable match of a Muay Thai legend facing a Lethwei icon.

Seksan vs. Soe Lin Oo

Thailand’s Seksan is known for his aggressive fighting and is always a must watch fighter. With his forward pressure and barrage of strikes, he might be the most exciting athlete in Muay Thai today. From elbows or punching flurries, he is consistently thrilling.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang (ONE Championship)

In his prime, Seksan collected multiple Muay Thai titles in Rajadamnern Stadium, WBC Muay Thai, and Omnoi Stadium, among many others. Throughout his storied career, he has collected a record of 200-74-6.

Myanmar’s Soe Lin Oo is a celebrated figure in Lethwei where he has a professional of 71-3-52. Of his 71 victories, an impressive 68 were won by KO/TKO. Since transitioning to ONE Championship Muay Thai he has earned a record of 3-1, with all three wins coming by KO/TKO.

Muay Thai is widely recognized as ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ due to fighters being able to strike with elbows, knees, kicks, and punches. Conversely, Lethwei is largely known as ‘The Art of Nine Limbs’ due to its inclusion of head butts. Lethwei originates from Myanmar and is known for its brutal and raw nature, often fought bare-knuckled with minimal hand protection.

Both fighters will be aggressive and aim for the knockout win. This ONE 170 Jan. 24 Muay Thai match might crown the fight of the year.