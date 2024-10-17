Buchecha vs. Aliakbari Added to ONE 169

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug is stacked from top-to-bottom, but that doesn’t mean ONE Championship is done quite yet. The organization added more meat to the card with two heavyweight MMA contenders ready to prove they are ready for whoever takes home the gold in the evening’s main event.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and Amir Aliakbari will meet in the center of the ring inside Lumpinee Stadium as part of one of the year’s strongest events.

“Buchecha” is coming off of a loss to “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in a grueling three-round affair. After spending time improving since the loss, the Brazilian is intent on showing how much he has grown against another hulking heavyweight grappler.

Advertisement



Aliakbari knows he is close to a title shot. After beginning his ONE career 0-2, the Iranian has come back with a vengeance.

The elite-level grappler has dominated his last four opponents, none of whom has seen the final bell.

The stylistic matchup of this heavyweight showdown will also challenge both men. It is a classic BJJ vs. wrestling bout on paper, but that may mean we get to see the two giants sling leather inside the center of the ring.

On a night with numerous titles defended, “Buchecha” vs. Aliakbari is a must-see matchup. This is a phenomenal showcase of heavyweight MMA with a possible title shot on the line.

ONE 169 continues to deepen and become one of 2024’s most exciting events.

ONE 169 airs live and free on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 8. The event is free for all Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.