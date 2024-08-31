Seksan Talks ONE 168 and Opponent Liam Harrison

Seksan Or Kwanmuang took ONE Championship by storm in 2023, with an impressive string of matches on ONE Friday Fights that earned him a six-figure contract with the promotion.

After establishing himself as one of the most must-see athletes, Seksan is set to square off against British striking superstar Liam Harrison in a Muay Thai war at ONE 168: Denver on Friday, Sep. 6.

“The Man Who Yields To No One” expects excitement inside the Ball Arena – for however long the match may last.

Advertisement



“Both me and him have the ability to knock each other out because we both have the same style. So, I have a strong belief it won’t go the distance,” Seksan told ONE.

“But if we fight until the last bell, it’s going to be a fierce three rounds!”

The 35-year-old may be well-known throughout the Muay Thai world, but the larger martial arts audience is still learning who he is inside the Circle.

For Seksan, he is using that as motivation to upset Harrison in the eyes of fans and announce himself on the global platform on Prime Video.

“Winning this fight is very important to me because I think a lot of fans think I’m no match for him. [They think] I’m going to get knocked out,” the Thai star remarked.

“If I can beat [Harrison], then I’ll take another step [forward] in ONE.”

Harrison has mentioned his admiration for Seksan on numerous occasions, and the Thai star has taken those words to heart.

Their 140-pound catchweight contest is built upon respect and the desire to give the fans a lasting memory in Denver.

“I’m glad he called me out. He’s a legend. I follow him too. He’s a heavy hitter. I’m glad he said he wanted to fight a legend from Thailand. I am flattered that he calls me a hero,” Seksan said.

However, when the bell rings, those feelings will be set aside. Seksan has been taking a long look at the Brit’s game, and he’s planning an emphatic finish that he can add to his highlight-reel.

Should he need to rely on anything else, Seksan believes he has a little less wear on the tires that could pay off the deeper the match goes.

“Liam’s strengths are his powerful punches and kicks. His style is similar to a traditional Muay Thai fighter. His punches are very dangerous,” Seksan said.

“His weakness is that sometimes he can’t absorb a very strong attack. He will wobble when he gets hit too much.

“I think my physical condition is a little better than his because I am three years younger than him. But it is a very small advantage.”

ONE 168: Denver airs live and free on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Sep. 6. Remaining tickets for the event are available on Ticketmaster.