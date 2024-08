ONE Friday Fights 76 Results: Puengluang Earns Decision Over Samingdam

On Friday, Aug. 23, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 76, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Puengluang Baanramba def. Samingdam Looksuanmuaythai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Thant Zin def. Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:14

Muay Thai bout: Kaimookkhao Wankhongohm MBK def. Petkaolan Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: MrKaen Bang Saen Fight Club def. Petpattaya Silkmuaythai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Thway Lin Htet def. Ganchai Jitmuangnon by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Petchakrit TN Diamond Home def. Pettasuea Seeopal by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:44

Muay Thai bout: Duangsompong Jitmuangnon def. Joachim Ouraghi by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Reito Takazono def. Eh Mwi by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:18

Muay Thai bout: Masatoshi Hirai def. Sa Soe Thiha by KO (body kick). Round 2, 1:24

Muay Thai bout: Korpai Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang def. Sulaiman Looksuan by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:16

MMA bout: Pham Van Nam def. Estrada Donga-as by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:53

Grappling bout: Tomoshige Sera def. Magomet Matiev by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 3:06