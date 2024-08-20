Fair Go Australia – Detailed Review of Slots Catalogue in 2024

The online casino was established in 2017. According to data from the operator’s official website, its catalogue contains more than 300 slot machines with an average RTP of 96%. And the number of registered users exceeds 2 million people. After registering and logging in to the official website fairgo-casinos.net, new players and regular visitors have access to a welcome bonus, cashback, reloads, freespins and other promotional offers. But specifically in this review, we will look at FairGo’s slots offers.

The Range of Slot Machines in Australia

The Pokies category contains more than 180 slots. The user can sort them by such parameters:

The number of reels is 3, 5 or 6. Presence of freespins and other bonus rounds. With a progressive jackpot. With several bonus options. With cluster payments.

When slots are displayed in a list, information about the number of lines in them and the size of the jackpot appears. Before launching, a window with the indication of volatility, theme and special features opens. The favourite slots can be added to the favourites section by clicking on the Add to Favorites button.

Classic Slot Machines

Most of the game catalogue is occupied by video slots with non-standard mechanics and special symbols. But in the category 3 Reels you can find machines in the theme of sevens. But despite the classic gameplay, they are complemented by wilds with multipliers, freespins, re-spins and other features.

Providers

The developers of FairGo slot machines are unknown. There is no slots filter by providers in the lobby. Their logos are not displayed in the footer of the site. The experts of the editorial office checked the code of the frame of the page with slot machines. They are loaded from the official casino site.

Demo Mode

Users can play Fair Go for free and without registration. To start the demo mode you need to go to the catalogue, click on the cover of the machine and select Try It. When entering Fair Go Casino through a mirror or the official site, you can launch Practice Mode directly in the authorisation form. Bets will be made in conditional credits before activating Play for real mode and making a deposit.

Demo versions are created for beginners and testing unfamiliar machines. The gameplay in free modes is identical to the game for money. The difference is the absence of financial risks and the impossibility of withdrawing the received payouts in demo mode.

Jackpot Slots

FairGo slots for money with jackpot withdrawal are presented in a separate Progressives category. There are more than 10 of them on the site. Jackpots increase with each player’s bet. Their amounts vary from tens of thousands to several million dollars. Jackpots are paid in slots and Caribbean poker for bonus combinations.

Roulette

Australian players have access to only one machine for the popular table game. It is a classic European roulette with 37 sectors, among them one zero. It has been added to the Exclusive category.

Board Games

The Tables section contains more than 10 tabletop disciplines, viz:

Poker. Three-card, Hold’em, Caribbean Stud and Draw;

Blackjack. Classic, Lucky 7, Suit ‘Em Up and Perfect Pairs.

Users will also find the card games 32 Cards and Let’Em Ride. A progressive jackpot is available in Caribbean Poker.

Live Casino Games

Live games with live dealers can be found on the More Games page. Only one cover is displayed there. But clicking on it opens a lobby with several blackjack, roulette, baccarat and Super 6 lottery tables. You can’t play live at FairGo Casino in Practice Mode. You need to log in to your account, activate Play for real mode and make a deposit to bet with real currency.

If desired, authorised users can watch the live broadcast free of charge.

The cover of each game shows the dealer and his name. The user can also see the number of free seats at the table and the minimum and maximum bet limits.

Play Online at Fair Go for Free and Without Registration

All slots can be tested for free for conditional credits. To run the demo version of FairGo Casino without logging in to your personal account, you need to select an apparatus, click on its card and in the window that appears click on Try It. For authorised users the actions are different. To play demo games of Fair Go Casino for free, when logging in to your account, you need to click on Practice Mode, not Login. The user will get to the Personal Cabinet, but when starting the machines, all bets will be made with conditional credits.

During normal authorisation, all slots are loaded in real betting mode. If the user logged in via Practice Mode, a demo account with conditional credits will be displayed at the top. To play FairGo slots for money, you need to click on the Play for Real button.

Activation of betting mode with real currency – the key is located in the upper right corner. After pressing it, the real game balance is displayed.

To launch the slot, you just need to click on its cover and on the Play button. Money when playing will be deducted from the main account. Payouts available for withdrawal to Australian players are also credited here.