‘Reug Reug’ vs. ‘Boucher Ketchup’: The Kickboxing Battle for Senegalese Wrestling

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane is booked for a kickboxing grudge match against his fellow Senegalese wrestling compatriot “Boucher Ketchup” Mamadou Kamara. This heavyweight match goes down on Jul. 5 part of ONE Fight Night 23.

Who is Reug Reug?

“Reug Reug” grew up in a poor fishing family and started training in “mbapatte,” a traditional Senegalese martial art, at 16. By 20, he became a top Senegalese wrestling star. Seeking new challenges, Kane transitioned to mixed martial arts (MMA), quickly making a name for himself with impressive victories in ONE Championship.

After becoming a Senegalese wrestling champion, “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane transitioned to MMA in 2019, achieving a 6-1 professional record. He recently handed 17-time BJJ World Champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida his first MMA loss. Kane is set to challenge Anatoly Malykhin, three-division champion, for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title at ONE 169: Atlanta in November.

Reug Reug vs. Boucher Ketchup

However, before this title fight, he will settle a personal rivalry with “Boucher Ketchup,” a fellow Senegalese wrestler with a large social media following. Their feud has escalated over the years, and both fighters have vowed to knock the other out in their upcoming kickboxing battle.

While speaking in an interview regarding the “Boucher Ketchup” fight, “Reug Reug” explained:

“I have to destroy this guy. He will bring the fight. There are 18 million people waiting to see if he can step up to me. They are saying it’s ‘the Buster Douglas moment’ in Africa, but I will destroy this guy the same way I destroyed Buchecha. I’m the greatest Senegalese wrestler, they are all my children.”

The Senegalese wrestling star didn’t hesitate to call his shot, he added:

“He is big and tough, but you can only withstand the axe so much when you’re being chopped down. My prediction is a first-round head kick KO!”

“Boucher Ketchup” is confident in his ability to defeat “Reug Reug” because of their shared background. He explained:

“His strengths are similar to mine as we have the same combat origin. He transitioned into MMA before me, but it’s the same origin. His weakness is fighting someone who knows him from Senegal wrestling. I know every move he’s going to make. I’ll knock him out in the second round and show ONE I can do it. Boucher Ketchup is here!”

The two heavyweight Senegalese wrestlers are booked for a kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 23. After their Jul. 5 bout, “Reug Reug” is booked to fight for the heavyweight MMA world title in November of this year.