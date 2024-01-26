ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru Weigh-In Results and Video

On Sunday, Jan. 28, ONE Championship will host ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event features title fights in flyweight kickboxing and lightweight submission grappling.

The event airs live as pay-per-view on the ONE Championship website starting at 3 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Japan. See below for weigh-in and hydration results. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Grappling bout: Kade Ruotolo (167.75) vs. Tommy Langaker (169)* – for the lightweight title

MMA bout: Shinya Aoki (166) vs. Sage Northcutt (169.5)

Special-rules bout: Yoshihiro Akiyama (187.25) vs. Nieky Holzken (183.75)

Kickboxing bout: Marat Grigorian (155.25) vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (155)

MMA bout: Garry Tonon (154.25) vs. Martin Nguyen (155)

MMA bout: Itsuki Hirata (113.5) vs. Ayaka Miura (113.5)

MMA bout: Danny Kingad (134.75) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (134.5)

Kickboing bout: Rade Opacic (260.25) vs. Iraj Azizpour (259.5)

MMA bout: Bokang Masunyane (124.5) vs. Keito Yamakita (124.5)

MMA bout: Hiroba Minowa (124.75) vs. Gustavo Balart (123)

John Lineker (151) – alternate fighter Advertisement

