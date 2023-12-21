Top Five Knockouts From Tawanchai PK Saenchai

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is best known for his thunderous striking power. The 24-year-old Thai-born athlete has the ability to knock out his opponents with any limb. Here, we are counting down the top five career-defining knockouts of Tawanchai.

Tawanchai will look to defend his Muay Thai title against all-time great kickboxer Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46 on Friday, Dec. 22. Both fighters will be aiming for a knockout win.

Top 5 Knockouts of Tawanchai

5. Tawanchai Scores a Head-Kick Knock Out on Sean Clancy

The young Tawanchai made an emphatic debut in ONE Championship when he faced Ireland’s Sean Clancy. The Thai-born striker made it look easy against a WBC Muay Thai champion. Clancy leaned back to defend against against a kick, but Tawanchai got the measurements correct and knocked out Clancy with a snapping head-kick knockout.

4. Tawanchai Knocks Out Saemapetch Fairtex with a Left Cross

Saemapetch Fairtex is a Muay Thai veteran with over 120 career victories. Tawanchai had no issue knocking out the former Channel 7 Muay Thai champion with a first-round stoppage. With a flurry of punches, in less than three minutes, Tawanchai was able to cleanly knockout Saemapetch.

3. Tawanchai Breaks Davit Kiria’s Arm with a Kick

Davit Kiria is a highly experienced kickboxer and is a former GLORY lightweight world champion. Tawanchai, in a kickboxing match, was able to put his power on display. Kiria blocked a kick, but it didn’t matter. The kick from the Thai striker had so much power that it broke the Georgian’s arm, and the was called off as a TKO.

2. Tawanchai Lands a Leg-Kick Knock Out of Jamal Yusupov

Jamal Yusupov is a dangerous Muay Thai striker, the six-time Russian national champion was looking to take the world title off of Tawanchai. Instead, with just one kick, in less than a minute, Tawanchai knocked out Yusupov with a leg-kick stoppage.

1. Tawanchai Knocks Out Niclas Larsen with a Flurry

Denmark’s Niclas Larsen is an international Muay Thai champion who has held titles in WBC, IFMA, IMC, and other organizations. In their matchup, Tawnachai showed off his ridiculous punching speed, as he put down Larsen with a blistering flurry. Officially, this was a knockout by a left cross.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon is booked for Dec. 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line.