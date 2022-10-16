Full Cards Released for ONE 162 and ONE on Prime Video 3

The full bout cards for ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella and ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade have officially been released by ONE Championship.

The double bill takes place on Friday, Oct. 21, live from the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Each card features a nine-bout lineup, and fans will get to see four world championship bouts go down along with the exciting finale to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai grand prix.

ONE 162 will be headlined by Zhang Peimian and Jonathan Di Bella, who meet to compete for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing championship. Di Bella will be making his organizational debut, while Zhang is hoping to keep China’s hot streak rolling inside the Circle.

The event is also set to feature notable striking matchups Nieky Holzken vs. Islam Murtazaev, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Mohammed Boutasaa, and Jimmy Vienot vs. Niclas Larsen on the main card. Each bout carries significant importance in its respective divisions and should be an electric way to kick off the day.

Also on the bill, Eko Roni Saputra will seek to continue his run up the flyweight mixed martial arts ranks against a game Yodkaikaew Fairtex, while Alex Silva and Gustavo Balart collide in a key strawweight encounter.

Later on in the day, ONE on Prime Video 3 will go live in U.S. primetime via Prime Video. Brazilian brawler John Lineker will put his ONE bantamweight title on the line against his surging compatriot Fabricio Andrade in his first defense of the coveted gold. Fans can expect heavy leather to be thrown here, as Andrade has been calling out the world champion for months, and Lineker has been looking forward to putting a stop to the words inside the Circle.

Before the main event gets underway, lightweight kickboxing king Regian Eersel will go for two-sport gold when he meets Sinsamut Klinmee for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai championship in the evening’s co-main spectacle.

And, as if that weren’t enough, fans will also get the chance to see the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling title be decided in the featured lead card contest when Kade Ruotolo returns to take on Uali Kurzhev.

ONE on Prime Video 3 will also feature the pro debut of American MMA star Lea Bivins against French warrior Noelle Grandjean and the final of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai grand prix featuring Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

All of that and much more comes your way on Friday, Oct. 21. ONE 162 airs live and free on watch.onefc.com at 7 a.m. ET. ONE on Prime Video 3 hits U.S. primetime at 8 p.m. ET later that day.

ONE 162

ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship: Zhang Peimian vs. Jonathan Di Bella

Nieky Holzken vs. Islam Murtazaev

Reece McLaren vs. Windson Ramos

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Mohammed Boutasaa

Alex Silva vs. Gustavo Balart

Jimmy Vienot vs. Niclas Larsen

Leandro Issa vs. Artem Belakh

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Yodkaikaew Fairtex

Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Denis Puric

ONE on Prime Video 3

ONE Bantamweight World Championship: John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade

ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship: Regian Eersel vs. Sinsamut Klinmee

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon

Kim Jae Woong vs. Shamil Gasanov

Jeremy Miado vs. Danial Williams

ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship Kade Ruotolo vs. Uali Kurzhev

Amir Naseri vs. Taiki Naito

Asa Ten Pow vs. Mehdi Zatout

Lea Bivins vs. Noelle Grandjean