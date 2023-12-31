Rumor: Rodtang Out; Superlek to Face Takeru Segawa at ONE 165

According to recent reports, Rodtang is out of the match with Takeru due to injury, Superlek will step in to face Takeru Segawa at ONE 165.

Rodtang Withdraws Due to Injury

According to So-ae Jitmuangnon, the manager of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, “The Iron Man” was forced to withdraw from his Jan. 28 bout against Takeru in Tokyo, Japan. This was initially posted on Facebook and reported by the Muay Thai news website MuayDed789.

So-ae writes: “Please wait for the good news from Mr. Chatri next. Superlek is the most suitable and deserving because he beat Rodtang.” [Translation courtesy of Woradon]

For a few weeks now, it has been heavily rumored that Rodtang was injured. He was photographed having his wrist in a cast. Since then, he has actively been hiding his left hand in any recent photographs.

Superlek vs. Takeru Segawa

“The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9, while not yet announced, seems to be the fill-in pick for Takeru on Jan. 28. The Thai-born Superlek is a dangerous fighter who is most notable and skilled when it comes to heavy kick game.

Most recently, Superlek is coming off of a Muay Thai win against Rodtang. The Thai striker was booked to face Elias Mahmoudi on Jan. 13 to defend his ONE kickboxing world title, however, Mahmoudi withdrew from the fight due to an injury.

Takeru is a three-division K-1 kickboxing world champion, in addition to his three- K-1 grand prix world titles. He is known for his aggression and punching power. Most recently, he picked up an ISKA world title in Paris, France with a head-kick knockout.

When this rumor began circulating, Takeru updated social media and said he will fight in 30 days but did not name an opponent.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Takeru Segawa in kickboxing, for five rounds, is likely to be the ONE 165 main event on Jan. 28 in Tokyo, Japan. Although, no official word has yet been said from ONE Championship. It is not yet clear whether or not Superlek’s ONE kickboxing world title will be on the line in this match either.