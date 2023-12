ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts Results

On Friday, Dec. 8, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts, live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a card of only Muay Thai fights with the inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai title as the headliner.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Roman Kryklia vs. Alex Roberts – for the inaugural heavyweight title

Muay Thai bout: Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei

Muay Thai bout: Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah

Muay Thai bout: Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mouhcine Chafi

Muay Thai bout: Walter Goncalves vs. Jacob Smith

Muay Thai bout: Edgar Tabares vs. Johan Ghazali

Muay Thai bout: Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat vs. Denis Puric

Muay Thai bout: Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza