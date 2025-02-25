Sinsamut vs. Nieky Holzken 2 Confirmed; Headlines ONE Friday Fights 100

The highly anticipated rematch between Sinsamut Klinmee and Nieky Holzken has been officially announced for ONE Friday Fights 100, set to take place on March 14, 2025, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. This catchweight kickboxing bout at 175 lbs promises to deliver fireworks as two elite strikers clash once again.

Sinsamut vs. Nieky Holzken 2

Thailand’s Sinsamut Klinmee previously defeated Holzken in their first encounter under Muay Thai rules at ONE X via a second-round knockout. The rematch presents an opportunity for Klinmee to solidify his dominance while Holzken, a decorated Dutch kickboxer and former Glory World Champion.

The first clash between Sinsamut Klinmee and Nieky Holzken occurred on March 26, 2022, at ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary event in Singapore. Originally scheduled as a kickboxing bout, the fight was changed to Muay Thai rules after Sinsamut stepped in as a late replacement for Islam Murtazaev. Despite Holzken’s reputation as a decorated kickboxing legend and four-time Glory World Champion, Sinsamut delivered a stunning upset. In the second round, Sinsamut landed a perfectly timed punch that knocked Holzken out, securing a dramatic victory. This win marked an incredible debut for Sinsamut in ONE Championship.

Advertisement



Nieky Holzken is one of the most accomplished kickboxers of his generation. He began training in boxing at the age of 10 before expanding into kickboxing and Muay Thai under the legendary Ramon Dekkers. Sinsamut began training at the age of 4 and had his first fight at just 7 years old. Inspired by his older brother.

Holzken’s extensive experience and technical striking make him a formidable opponent, and he will undoubtedly bring his best to avenge his prior loss. The ONE Friday Fights matchup was announced by Nick Atkin.

https://twitter.com/nicatkinONE/status/1894358490388304099