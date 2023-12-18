Anissa Meksen on Her Upcoming Interim Title Challenge with Phetjeeja

Anissa Meksen has long been considered the pound-for-pound best female kickboxer on the planet, but ONE Championship gold has eluded her thus far in her promotional tenure. But that could all change on Friday, Dec. 22, at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The talented French striker will meet Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing title as part of a tripleheader main event inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. And, after a year away from competition, she is thrilled for the opportunity.

“I’m very happy to have the title shot against a strong opponent. Even if I haven’t fought for more than one year, I train every day because I love what I do,” Meksen told ONE.

“And I feel very strong. I do a lot of sparring to push myself every time, and I feel so good now. I can’t wait to be at the event.”

Upon her arrival in ONE, Meksen dominated the competition, leading her to call for a shot against divisional queen Janet Todd. Although it took longer than anticipated for the 35-year-old, she has remained in shape to be ready at a moment’s notice.

“I waited for the world title shot for more than three years. That’s why it’s a lot of sacrifice for me. It’s like a dream, you know, because this is the belt missing from my collection,” Meksen admitted.

“That’s why I pushed myself a lot for the training camp, and I trained like crazy, you know? It’s my dream, simply. She’s strong, of course, and I’m strong too. And we make a big, big fight, for sure.”

Phetjeeja will be an intriguing test for the pound-for-pound superstar. The Thai striker is more accustomed to competing in Muay Thai, where she has been knocking women out left and right since arriving on ONE’s stage.

However, as she dons the larger gloves, she will be entering Meken’s world. Nonetheless, “C18” isn’t taking the challenge lightly.

She is sure the bout will be explosive and is looking forward to taking on a reputable foe.

“She’s very strong and has good leg kicks. This makes the first fight in kickboxing [for Phetjeeja], so it’s different rules, and it’s my discipline, my sport,” Meksen said.

“I respect her because she has good skills, and she is a strong opponent, but she never faced a girl like me. That’s why it will be a war.”

ONE Friday Fights 46 airs live on Friday, Dec. 22, on watch.onefc.com at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST. The main card airs on global pay-per-view for $39.99.