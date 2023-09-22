Four Reasons to Watch ONE Friday Fights 34

ONE Championship has been lighting up the martial arts scene every Friday with ONE Friday Fights. But this Friday, fans are advised to wear sunglasses, as things are set to get even brighter at ONE Friday Fights 34.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will finally collide for the Muay Thai gold in the headlining bout inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the rest of the card is sure to dazzle too.

Before proceedings kick off on Friday, September 22, we’ve broken four of the best reasons to tune in to ONE Friday Fights 34.

The Muay Thai Match Of The Year

The battle for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship is what everyone is tuning in to see, as it’s the long-awaited matchup between Rodtang and Superlek.

The showdown has been talked about and broken down plenty of times over the last two years. And now all that’s left is for each man to make the walk and begin exchanging leather.

It is the true #1 vs. #2 matchup fans have been craving, and the stylistic collision only adds more spice and intrigue to the simmering concoction.

Rodtang’s brutal aggression will take on Superlek’s technical brilliance, and debates are raging about who will dictate the action on the night.

This bout cannot be undersold, but few words do it justice. It is unequivocally the reason to watch this event, and will be one of the premier bouts in all of martial arts in 2023.

Muay Thai Masters Show Out

The undercard will help set the stage for the main event, with familiar names appearing who are hoping to make a statement to back into the World Title picture of their respective divisions.

Muangthai PK Saenchai will compete in a 138-pound catchweight match with Yodlekpet Or Atchariya, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai meets Tyson Harrison in a bantamweight scrap, and ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai will put on the kickboxing gloves for a scrap against Akram Hamidi.

These are just three of the extraordinary bouts that help stack the lineup at ONE Friday Fights 34. It is almost a guarantee that the incredible event series will keep its streak of exciting events rolling with these athletes.

Their inclusion raises the stakes inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. A quicker path to the top is now in-play for their opponents. This card is more than just the main event, and the notable names help make this a night to remember.

Seksan Attempts To Stay Unbeaten

They call him “The Man That Yields to No One”. Seksan Or Kwanmuang has lived up to that billing since arriving in ONE.

Seksan was part of the very first ONE Friday Fights event with a thrilling back-and-forth war with Tyson Harrison. Since that win, he has added four more Ws to the win column and become one of the can’t miss stars of these Friday shows. But can one more win push him to the big stage?

If he can shine once again, it will be time to elevate him to a ONE Fight Night event or even the upcoming ONE 165 event that ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed earlier this week.

However, for fans, no matter of the consequences of the bout, Seksan vs. Amir Naseri will surely be an exciting battle, because the Thai star has delivered nothing less. Don’t miss this matchup.

Strawweight Madness

Before all of the Muay Thai and kickboxing action gets underway, two mixed martial arts bouts will start the card. The first match to the ring will see the return of strawweight contender Lito Adiwang.

“Thunder Kid” has been out of action since tearing his ACL in 2022. Prior to that, the Filipino was making waves as an up-and-coming talent, and he always provided excitement, whether in a winning effort or losing bid. He’ll get a chance to make an instant impact in his return against Adrian Mattheis.

Mattheis is no slouch. He recently split bouts with former divisional king Alex Silva and is coming off of a first-round finish, meaning this an important bout for him to win in order to stay in World Title contention.

As Jarred Brooks waits for the division to work itself out, Adiwang and Mattheis can set themselves up nicely for a run toward the gold in 2024 by coming out of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a massive victory to kick off this loaded card.

ONE Friday Fights 34 airs live and free on ONE’s YouTube channel at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, September 22.