Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 5 Results

On Tuesday, Sep. 5, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 5, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured prospects vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

*Serhiy Sidey def. Ramon Taveras by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:26

*Dylan Budka def. Chad Hanekom by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

*Jean Silva def. Kevin Vallejos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

*Dione Barbosa def. Rainn Guerrero by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:35 Advertisement

*Brendson Ribeiro def. Bruno Lopes by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:47*Serhiy Sidey def. Ramon Taveras by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:26*Dylan Budka def. Chad Hanekom by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)*Jean Silva def. Kevin Vallejos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)*Dione Barbosa def. Rainn Guerrero by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:35 * – Fighter earned UFC contract