Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 5 Results

On Tuesday, Sep. 5, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 5, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured prospects vying for UFC contracts.
The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
*Brendson Ribeiro def. Bruno Lopes by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:47
*Serhiy Sidey def. Ramon Taveras by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:26
*Dylan Budka def. Chad Hanekom by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
*Jean Silva def. Kevin Vallejos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
*Dione Barbosa def. Rainn Guerrero by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:35
Advertisement
*Serhiy Sidey def. Ramon Taveras by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:26
*Dylan Budka def. Chad Hanekom by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
*Jean Silva def. Kevin Vallejos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
*Dione Barbosa def. Rainn Guerrero by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:35
* – Fighter earned UFC contract