Is Mike Tyson Helping Francis Ngannou Train for Tyson Fury?

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou is known for his powerful punches. Will he receive support from legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson as he prepares to face Tyson Fury in a boxing match on October 28 in Saudi Arabia? Ngannou, aged 36, left UFC as a free agent in 2023 and will make his boxing debut against Fury in Riyadh. He has also signed a deal to compete in MMA with the PFL in 2024.

In a statement, Mike Tyson expressed his complete support for Ngannou, emphasizing his confidence in Ngannou’s ability to land hard punches that can be a game-changer. Tyson aims to help Ngannou transition from MMA to boxing successfully and make the most of his combat skills in the ring. But will Mike help Ngannuo? Let’s try to find out

Will Mike Tyson help Francis Ngannou train for the Tyson Fury fight?

Ngannou, originally from Cameroon and now living in France, initially aspired to be a professional boxer. He switched to MMA for better financial prospects and quickly rose to the top, winning the UFC heavyweight championship in 2021. Despite his MMA achievements, Ngannou always held a passion for boxing and is now preparing to take on the highly regarded Tyson Fury.

Facing Fury, who boasts an impressive record of 33 wins, 1 draw, and 24 knockouts, Ngannou is expected to be the underdog. He plans to train for the bout in Las Vegas, where he currently resides.

Mike Tyson has recently joined Francis Ngannou’s training camp for his upcoming fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Tyson believes Ngannou has the potential to deliver a knockout blow with his energy and combat skills if he combines them correctly. Tyson thinks Ngannou can win with proper training.

“It’s no secret I back Ngannou 100 percent in this face-off of champions,” Tyson said in a prepared statement. “He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it’s game over. I look forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring.

Before Tyson got involved, Ngannou’s team approached Teddy Atlas, Tyson’s former coach, to train Ngannou. However, Atlas declined the offer, stating that he only trains some, even if offered a hefty paycheck. Atlas explained his decision, mentioning that he would only teach someone after a trial period to determine if they are coachable. For these reasons, he didn’t want to be involved in the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight.

“Bringing Mike Tyson into my training camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury in the ring at this year’s Riyadh Season,” Ngannou said. “Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport. His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super fight.” He added

Final words

Ngannou views Tyson’s involvement as a significant step toward preparing for Fury and aims to achieve victory in this super fight.Tyson’s confidence in Ngannou’s abilities and his belief in the potential for a knockout blow add excitement to the match. Meanwhile, Teddy Atlas’s decision to decline training Ngannou underscores the selective nature of coaching partnerships and the importance of coachability.