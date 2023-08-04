Abdullah Boushehri Set to Face Adham Mohamed at UAE Warriors 43

Abdullah Boushehri has been booked for UAE Warriors 43 against Adham “Warrior” Mohamed on Aug. 25. This fight will be streamed globally on UFC Fight Pass and will be broadcast live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The news for the UAE Warriors 43: Arabia 12 matchup was confirmed to Combat Press writer Tim Wheaton directly from UAE Warriors management.

Abdullah Boushehri vs. Adham Mohamed

Boushehri (9-4) vs. Mohamed (6-1) will take place at UAE Warriors 43 on Friday, Aug. 25. Kuwait’s Boushehri is a very popular athlete having won 67 percent of his matches by way of knockout. He is also well known as a three-time international jiu-jitsu champion.

Advertisement



Boushehri is most recently coming off a split decision loss against Badreddine Diani. On Aug. 25, he will look to make a strong comeback in the UAE Warriors cage.

Mohamed, from Egypt, is a fighter who can finish opponents by submission or knockout. This athlete is currently on an impressive five-fight winning streak. UAE Warriors 43 will be his promotional debut.

UAE Warriors is delivering back-to-back events with UAE Warriors 43 taking place on Aug. 25 with UAE Warriors 44 on Aug. 26, all live from Abu Dhabi, UAE.

UAE Warriors 43: Arabia 12 will be headlined by a welterweight championship scrap between Morocco’s Badreddine Diani (6-2) and Italy’s Wisem Hammami (7-1). UAE Warriors 44 is to be headlined by a fight for the vacant lightweight world title between Russia’s Amru Magomedov (6-0) and Alex Da Silva (22-5) of Brazil.