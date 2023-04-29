Three Reasons to Watch ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video

ONE Championship is set to arrive on U.S. soil in just over a week. ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III has been the talk of the sport since its announcement last year, and the stacked card is expected to rock Denver’s 1stBank Center on Friday, May 5, on Prime Video.

The Singapore-based promotion has become known for its exhilarating shows over the last 10 years, and this upcoming event is set to be its biggest yet.

Here are three reasons why ONE Fight Night 10 could be the highlight of the 2023 martial arts calendar.

Advertisement



A Stacked Lineup

Eleven bouts load up the ONE Fight Night 10 card, and every match is compelling. Many of ONE’s biggest stars will be competing, and there are significant stakes at hand for each.

What other card has featured three World Championship bouts across three separate sports? What other card this year has had this the depth of possible title eliminators, contender bouts, and elite athletes on display? None to date and none on the horizon.

From the opening bell, ONE Fight Night 10 has all of the makings of a classic.

Differentiation

ONE prides itself on being different from the rest of the martial arts world. It’s weight system is different, its scoring system is different, and it offers four different martial arts disciplines on its global platform.

ONE provides fans with a smorgasbord of options, and that may be the key reason why it connects with its audience so deeply and drives such passion for the sports it features.

At ONE Fight Night 10, fans will gets to see MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling, meaning everyone in attendance and watching at home will stay engaged and not get tired of watching similar action for the whole evening.

Sold Out

As soon as ONE announced its U.S. debut, questions arose as to how the promotion would be welcomed by an American audience.

It didn’t take long for an answer to appear, as tickets flew out the door, and the event soon sold out.

Selling out a venue in 2023 is not an easy task. Fans have to be excited enough to want to travel to see the show and willing to pay the price of the ticket.

It’s clear that there is great interest in ONE Fight Night 10, and that the American fanbase is wanting more from the promotion.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong echoed that with data from Neilsen’s sports industry report. He has called the world of martial arts a global duopoly, and ONE selling out in its first event on U.S soil is an illustration of that point.

ONE has arrived.

ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, May 5. The event is free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime members.