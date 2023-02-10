UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the UFC will host UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski, live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event features two title fights.
The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The action shifts to ESPN+ pay-per-view for the main card at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 10. Click the picture above for the official weigh-in video, and see below for results. Click here for for full event results.
WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Islam Makhachev () vs. Alexander Volkanovski () – for the lightweight title
Yair Rodriguez () vs. Josh Emmett () – for the interim featherweight title
Randy Brown () vs. Jack Della Maddalena ()
Justin Tafa () vs. Parker Porter ()
Jimmy Crute () vs. Alonzo Menifield ()
Tyson Pedro () vs. Modestas Bukauskas ()
Joshua Culibao () vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan ()
Kleydson Rodrigues () vs. Shannon Ross ()
Jamie Mullarkey () vs. Francisco Prado ()
Jack Jenkins () vs. Don Shainis ()
Loma Lookboonmee () vs. Elise Reed ()
Blake Bilder () vs. Shane Young ()
Zubaira Tukhugov () vs. Elves Brenner ()
