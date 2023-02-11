UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Results

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the UFC will host UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski, live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event features two title fights.
The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The action shifts to ESPN+ pay-per-view for the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for the lightweight title
Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – for the interim featherweight title
Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young
Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner
Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – for the interim featherweight title
Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young
Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner