Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 65: Josh Watson

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 65 featuring recent BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 winner Josh Watson. Watson discusses his new popularity after knocking out Greg Hardy, his day job and a run-in with Human Resources. Barely talking about his massive win just over a week ago, the conversation is focused more on the man outside of the squared circle.

