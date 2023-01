KSW 78 Results: Materla Stops Grove in Round 2

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki hosted KSW 78: Materla vs. Grove 2, live from the Netto Arena in Szczecin, Poland. The event featured a rematch between Michal Materla and Kendall Grove.

The event aired live on KSW pay-per-view starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Michał Materla def. Kendall Grove by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:27

Tomasz Romanowski def. Radosław Paczuski by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Roman Szymański def. Raul Tutarauli by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:05

Valeriu Mircea def. Borys Mańkowski by KO (strikes). Round 1, 4:20

Kleber Raimundo Silva def. Łukasz Sudolski by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:40

Rafał Kijańczuk def. Marc Doussis by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:03

Łukasz Rajewski def. Sahil Siraj by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:05

Oskar Szczepaniak def. Raimondas Krilavičius by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Borys Dzikowski def. Andre Langen by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)