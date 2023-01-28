BKFC 35 Results: Slaveski Stops Cedeno in Round 4

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 35: Slaveski vs. Cedeno, live from the John T. Rhodes Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The event featured a welterweight battle between Yosdenis Cedeno and Gorjan Slaveski.

The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gorjan Slaveski def. Yosdenis Cedeno by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 4, 1:53

Keith Richardson def. Justin Scoggins by unanimous decision (48-47 x 3)

Andy Nguyen def. Nekah Dmitriyeva by split decision (46-49, 49-46, 49-46)

Brandon Bushaw def. Paul Teague by KO. Round 1, 1:02

Robert Armas def. Brett Lowry by KO. Round 1, 1:10

Murat Kazgan def. Jordan Weeks by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 1:41

Tony Soto vs. Wayna Reid by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 4, 0:31

Albert Inclan def. Devin Gibson by unanimous decision (50-44, 49-45, 48-46)

Willie Sears def. Tomar Washington by disqualification. Round 2, 0:57

Trevor Loken def. Marcus Brimage by TKO. Round 1, 0:40

James Brown def, Stevo Morris by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46, 49-46)

Doug Coltrane def. Brian Jackson by KO. Round 2, 0:53

