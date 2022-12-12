BKFC Thailand 4 Results: Dy Knocks Out Sangmuang Early

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC: Thailand 4, live from Space Plus in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured a battle between Rolando Dy and Apisit Sangmuang.

The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 4:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Rolando Dy def. Apisit Sangmuang by KO. Round 1. 0:42

Chisakan “Po Denman” Ariphipat def. Tai Emery by unanimous decision (49-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Gilbert Patrocinio def. Channarong Injampa by KO. Round 2, 1:23

Watcharin “TeTee Denman” Sae-be def. Saw Htoo Aung by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 49-46)

Gustaf Cedermalm def. Alex Castro by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 4, 1:50

Frankke Srisang def. Sohanne Bengana by TKO (shoulder injury). Round 2, 0:47

Joemil Miado def. Poorya Makhtar by KO. Round 1, 1:30

Sarun Srioumboo def. Victor Booty by TKO. Round 2, 1:10

Pov Chor def. Partho Ghosh by TKO. Round 2, 1:18

Thearith Ouch def. Anubhav Kumar Verma by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 3, 0:56