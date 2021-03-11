Brave CF 47: Asian Domination Results

On Thursday, March 11, Brave CF will host Brave CF 47: Asian Domination from the Arad Fort in Bahrain.

In the night’s main event, Abdysalam Uulu Kubanychiev and UFC veteran Rolando Dy meet to determine the next lightweight title challenger.

Also on the card, South Korea’s Tae Kyun Kim battles Husein Kadimagomaev in a featherweight bout.

The action airs below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.