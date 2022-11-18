ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee Results

On Friday, Nov. 18, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features two title bouts.

The event airs in its entirety live on Amazon Prime Video with the lead card starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Christian Lee – for the welterweight title

Muay Thai bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Joseph Lasiri – for the flyweight title

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Stephen Loman

Muay Thai bout: Cosmo Alexandre vs. Juan Cervantes

Kevin Belingon vs. Kim Jae Woong

Muay Thai bout: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Isi Fitikefu

Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova

Muay Thai bout: Liam Nolan vs. Eddie Abasolo