ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee Results

On Friday, Nov. 18, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features two title bouts.
The event airs in its entirety live on Amazon Prime Video with the lead card starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Christian Lee – for the welterweight title
Muay Thai bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Joseph Lasiri – for the flyweight title
Bibiano Fernandes vs. Stephen Loman
Muay Thai bout: Cosmo Alexandre vs. Juan Cervantes
Kevin Belingon vs. Kim Jae Woong
Muay Thai bout: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Isi Fitikefu
Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova
Muay Thai bout: Liam Nolan vs. Eddie Abasolo
Muay Thai bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Joseph Lasiri – for the flyweight title
Bibiano Fernandes vs. Stephen Loman
Muay Thai bout: Cosmo Alexandre vs. Juan Cervantes
Kevin Belingon vs. Kim Jae Woong
Muay Thai bout: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Isi Fitikefu
Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova
Muay Thai bout: Liam Nolan vs. Eddie Abasolo