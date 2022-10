BKFC 31: Richman vs. Doolittle Results

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 31: Richman vs. Doolittle, live from the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colo. The event features a light heavyweight battle between Mike Richman and Isaac Doolittle.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mike Richman vs. Isaac Doolittle

Brandon Girtz vs. Jake Lindsey

Chris Camozzi vs. Bubba McDaniel

Josh Copeland vs. Levi Costa

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Evgeny Kurdanov

Cory Madden vs. Christian Torres

Khortni Kamyron vs. Crystal Pittman

Andrew Yates vs. Nolan McGlaughlin

Joshua Todd vs. Jessie Stalder

Van Vo vs. Andrew Angelcor

Keegan Vandermeer vs. Zeb Vincent