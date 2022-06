UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett Results

On Saturday, Jun. 18, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett, live from the Moody Center in Austin, Tex. The event features a featherweight battle between Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS at 4 p.m. ET, with the main card following on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva

Jeremiah Wells vs. Court McGee

Danny Chavez vs. Ricardo Ramos

Gloria de Paula vs. Maria Oliveira

Cody Stamann vs. Eddie Wineland

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze