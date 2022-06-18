PFL 2022 4 Results: Martinez Edges Collard; Carlos Junior Dominates Souto

On Friday, Jun. 17, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 2022 4: Regular Season, live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The event featured the second round of the regular season for men’s lightweights and light heavyweights.

The card aired in its entirety on ESPN+ starting with the preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET. The main card will also be available on ESPN starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alexander Martinez def. Clay Collard by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Bruce Souto by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Raush Manfio by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jeremy Stephens def. Myles Price by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Omari Akhmedov def. Teodoras Aukstuolis by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 2:50

Natan Schulte def. Marcin Held by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Delan Monte def. Emiliano Sordi by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:32

Robert Wilkinson def. Viktor Pesta by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:03

Josh Silveira def. Marthin Hamlet by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:27

Nate Jennerman def. Jake Childers by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:00