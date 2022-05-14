UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakić Results

On Saturday, May 14, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakić, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a light heavyweight clash between Jan Błachowicz and Aleksandar Rakić.

The preliminary card will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 7:30 p.m. ET with the main card following on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Louis Smolka vs. Davey Grant

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski