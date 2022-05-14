UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakić Results

On Saturday, May 14, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakić, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a light heavyweight clash between Jan Błachowicz and Aleksandar Rakić.
The preliminary card will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 7:30 p.m. ET with the main card following on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
Louis Smolka vs. Davey Grant
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee
Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski
