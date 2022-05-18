Combat Press Boxing Rankings: May 2022

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Oleksandr Usyk (3) Deontay Wilder (2) Anthony Joshua (4) Andy Ruiz (5) Luis Ortiz (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Joe Joyce (9) Joseph Parker (10)

The “Gypsy King” continues to rule over the division after a failed attempt from Dillian Whyte to overthrow him. A vicious uppercut from Fury in the sixth round put Whyte to the canvas and ended his night. Deontay Wilder has yet to return to action since his loss to Fury, which leads to Usyk jumping up to the No. 2 spot. Kubrat Pulev also was in action on a Triller Fite Card, winning via decision over Andrey Fedosov.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (1) Lawrence Okolie (2) Yunier Dorticos (3) Ilunga Makabu (4) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (5) Aleksei Papin (7) Noel Gevor (8) Mateusz Masternak (8) Thabiso Mchunu (9) Michal Cieslak (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Dmitry Bivol (2) Artur Beterbiev (1) Joe Smith Jr. (3) Badou Jack (4) Gilberto Ramirez (5) Maxim Vlasov (6) Marcus Browne (7) Callum Smith (8) Joshua Buatsi (9) Anthony Yarde (10)

Dmitry Bivol put an end to Canelo’s 9-year undefeated streak, and his latest attempt to jump around divisions and win as many titles as he could. Bivol put on a great performance, with amazing footwork and ring generalship being just a few of many skills on display. His best weapon continues to be his jab, and it stifled Canelo’s attempts to move forward and bully Bivol like he’s done so to previous opponents. He was the better boxer, and any excuses of him doing well because of his size are just that…excuses. Bivol needed a signature win like this, and it earns him the No. 1 spot in the rankings now.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) David Benavidez (2) Caleb Plant (3) John Ryder (4) Daniel Jacobs (5) Rocky Fielding (6) Fedor Chudinov (7) Lerrone Richards (8) Carlos Gongora (9) David Lemieux (10)

Canelo was in action as mentioned previously, but keeps his spot in the 168 divisional rankings.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (1) Jermall Charlo (2) Demetrius Andrade (3) Jaime Munguia (4) Chris Eubank Jr. (5) Ryota Murata (6) Michael Zefara (7) Carlos Adames (8) Liam Williams (9) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Brian Castano (2) Sebastian Fundora (3) Tim Tszyu (4) Liam Smith (5) Erickson Lubin (6) Israel Madrimov (7) Jeison Rosario (8) Magomed Kurbanov (9) Tony Harrison (10)

Charlo and Castano had their highly anticipated rematch, and there was no controversy the second go-around. It was a hell of a fight with both fighters landing big shots, but Charlo landed the biggest of them allm – a short left hook that dropped Castano. Castano was able to beat the count, but Charlo swarmed on Castano, and the referee stopped the fight with Castano clearly hurt and defenseless. Charlo is now the unified champion in the division. Also in the division, Liam Smith picked up the TKO victory over Jessie Vargas on the Serrano-Taylor undercard.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Keith Thurman (3) Jaron Ennis (6) Yordenis Ugas (4) Danny Garcia (5) Vergil Ortiz Jr. (7) Eimantas Stanionis (8) David Avanesyan (9) Cody Crowley (10)

Jaron Ennis is continuing his ascent up the rankings, jumping up to the No. 4 spot. Ennis right now has had zero difficulties putting his opponents away, and Custio Clayton was no exception.

.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Jack Catterall (4) Gervonta Davis (5) Jose Zepeda (6) Arnold Barboza Jr. (7) Montana Love (8) Subriel Matias (9) Gary Antuanne Russell (10)

Also on the Serrano-Taylor undercard was Montana Love. Love made easy work of Gabriel Valenzuela. Love’s career has taken off since his finish of Ivan Baranchyk.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

George Kambosos Jr. (1) Teofimo Lopez (2) Vasily Lomachenko (3) Ryan Garcia (4) Devin Haney (5) Gervonta Davis (6) Richard Commey (7) Joseph Diaz Jr. (8) Javier Fortuna (9) Isaac Cruz (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Shakur Stevenson (2) Oscar Valdez (1) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Miguel Berchelt (4) Shavkat Rakhimov (5) Jamel Herring (6) Hector Luis Garcia (7) Chris Colbert (8) Kenichi Ogawa (9) Robson Conceicao (10)

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez finally squared off with the WBO and WBC titles at stake. Stevenson outclassed Valdez. Read that again. He outclassed a world champion and at just 24-years-old. Stevenson has avoided taking much damage in his career with his slick defensive skills, and right now I don’t see anyone in the division who can keep up with him for 12 rounds.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Emanuel Navarette (1) Mark Magsayo (2) Gary Russell Jr. (3) Mauricio Lara (4) Josh Warrington (5) Leigh Wood (6) Rey Vargas (7) Kiko Martinez (8) Kid Galahad (9) Ruben Villa (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Stephen Fulton (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ronny Rios (4) Brandon Figueroa (5) Luis Nery (6) Ryosuke Iwasa (7) Carlos Castro (8) Angelo Leo (9) Azat Hovhannisyan (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (2) Nordine Oubaali (3) Jason Maloney (4) Emmanuel Rodriguez (5) John Riel Casimero (6) Zolani Tete (8) Reymart Gaballo (9) Rau’shee Warren (9) Vincent Astrolabio (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (5) Jesse Rodriguez (6) Jerwin Ancajas (7) Carlos Cuadras (8) Joshua Franco (9) Andrew Maloney (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Sunny Edwards (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) McWilliams Arroyo (6) Giemel Magramo (7) Angel Acosta (8) Ricardo Sandoval (9) Seigo Akui (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Hiroto Kyoguchi (1) Masamichi Yabuki (2) Ken Shiro (3) Elwin Soto (4) Felix Alvarado (5) Edward Heno (6) Daniel Valladares (7) Tetsuya Hisada (8) Esteban Bermudez (9) Carlos Canizales (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Naoya Inoue (2) Oleksandr Usyk (3) Terence Crawford (4) Errol Spence (5) Dmitry Bivol (NR) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Gennady Golovkin (6) Josh Taylor (7) Juan Francisco Estrada (8) Tyson Fury (9)

Removed from the Rankings: Srisaket Sor Rungivsai (10)

Canelo’s loss to Bivol shuffles the rankings a bit. Inoue is now at top in the rankings, with Canelo dropping to No. 6 and Bivol entering at No. 5. Sor Rungvisai is removed.